Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:48 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:48:01 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 5:48 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:48:01 GMT
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:39:10 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:39:10 GMT Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change. More >> Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change. More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 2:20 PM EDT 2017-03-24 18:20:22 GMT
An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons (422 metric tons) of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.
More >>
An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons (422 metric tons) of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:09 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:09:26 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 5:09 PM EDT 2017-03-24 21:09:26 GMT
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 4:57 PM EDT 2017-03-24 20:57:58 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 4:59 PM EDT 2017-03-24 20:59:21 GMT
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
More >>
A man was charged Tuesday in Lakeland after sitting in a chair and eating pancakes in the middle of a street.
More >>
A man was charged Tuesday in Lakeland after sitting in a chair and eating pancakes in the middle of a street.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-03-24 19:08:28 GMT
Isabel?Espinosa-Funez,12, and?Latavia?Austin, 13, were last seen Thursday after they left together from 606 South “E” Street in Lake Worth.
More >>
Isabel?Espinosa-Funez,12, and?Latavia?Austin, 13, were last seen Thursday after they left together from 606 South “E” Street in Lake Worth.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 2:37 PM EDT 2017-03-24 18:37:09 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 3:46 PM EDT 2017-03-24 19:46:28 GMT
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 2:51 PM EDT 2017-03-24 18:51:06 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 2:51 PM EDT 2017-03-24 18:51:06 GMT
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 1:37 PM EDT 2017-03-24 17:37:54 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 1:37 PM EDT 2017-03-24 17:37:54 GMT
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT 2017-03-24 16:15:00 GMT The?Palm Beach International Boat Show tops the list of things to do in Palm Beach County. More >> The?Palm Beach International Boat Show tops the list of things to do in Palm Beach County. More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT 2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT 2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 11:42 AM EDT 2017-03-24 15:42:47 GMT Meals on Wheels in Palm Beach County is calling on the public for help. The agency anticipates an increase in clients if Congress passes federal budget cuts. More >> Meals on Wheels in Palm Beach County is calling on the public for help. The agency anticipates an increase in clients if Congress passes federal budget cuts. More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 10:44 AM EDT 2017-03-24 14:44:53 GMT
The remains of the Caucasian girl with the light brown or blonde hair were exhumed last year so investigators could use modern practices to work her case. There is new hope she could be identified, as the...
More >>
The remains of the Caucasian girl with the light brown or blonde hair were exhumed last year so investigators could use modern practices to work her case. There is new hope she could be identified, as the information is...
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 10:23 PM EDT 2017-03-24 02:23:29 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 9:10 AM EDT 2017-03-24 13:10:32 GMT Fashion forward or fashion faux pas? (Source: Nordstrom.com)
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:12 AM EDT 2017-03-24 09:12:29 GMT
Darkness is no longer a disadvantage for the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The proof is caught on camera in a late night rescue earlier this month.
More >>
Darkness is no longer a disadvantage for the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The proof is caught on camera in a late night rescue earlier this month.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 8:47 AM EDT 2017-03-24 12:47:53 GMT
Dalia Dippolito's attorneys are calling out state prosecutors in a motion filed Tuesday.
More >>
Dalia Dippolito's attorneys are calling out state prosecutors in a motion filed Tuesday.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:27 AM EDT 2017-03-24 09:27:09 GMT
You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach.
More >>
You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 4:30 AM EDT 2017-03-24 08:30:52 GMT
A shark encounter like no other was caught on camera.
More >>
A shark encounter like no other was caught on camera.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 4:47 AM EDT 2017-03-24 08:47:57 GMT
A 62-year-old Pahokee man was arrested Thursday in a fatal stabbing that occurred almost 28 years ago.
More >>
A 62-year-old Pahokee man was arrested Thursday in a fatal stabbing that occurred almost 28 years ago.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 5:39 AM EDT 2017-03-24 09:39:47 GMT
Authorities say a Palm Beach County man has been charged with blackmailing five teenage girls to pose nude and engage in sexual conduct on web cameras.
More >>
Authorities say a Palm Beach County man has been charged with blackmailing five teenage girls to pose nude and engage in sexual conduct on web cameras.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:20 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:20:38 GMT
The urgent search for a missing sexual predator continued Thursday, weeks after he was released from prison.
More >>
The urgent search for a missing sexual predator continued Thursday, weeks after he was released from prison.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:02 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:02:01 GMT
How low will it go?
More >>
How low will it go?
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 6:39 AM EDT 2017-03-24 10:39:11 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 6:39 AM EDT 2017-03-24 10:39:11 GMT
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...
More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 24 2017 6:24 AM EDT 2017-03-24 10:24:59 GMT Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 6:24 AM EDT 2017-03-24 10:24:59 GMT
A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.
More >>
A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.
More >> April the Giraffe Updated: Friday, March 24 2017 4:50 AM EDT 2017-03-24 08:50:56 GMT
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:23 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:23:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:23 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:23:13 GMT
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
More >>
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:17 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:17:57 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:17 PM EDT 2017-03-24 03:17:57 GMT
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.
More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 10:49 PM EDT 2017-03-24 02:49:07 GMT Two cars stolen and multiple car break-ins in a Western Palm Beach County neighborhood are leaving some owners puzzled.?Some say the cars broken into were definitely locked.? More >> Two cars stolen and multiple car break-ins in a Western Palm Beach County neighborhood are leaving some owners puzzled.?Some say the cars broken into were definitely locked.? More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 9:57 PM EDT 2017-03-24 01:57:18 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 9:57 PM EDT 2017-03-24 01:57:18 GMT
Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.
More >>
Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. Police say the suspect's motives are unclear.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 9:11 PM EDT 2017-03-24 01:11:30 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 9:11 PM EDT 2017-03-24 01:11:30 GMT (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). A Sacramento City Police officer, center, carries a bag that was brought from the home where four people were found dead, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. A suspect is being held in San Francisco.
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
More >>
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 8:23 PM EDT 2017-03-24 00:23:31 GMT UPDATE: Martin County and St. Lucie County deputies said Thursday that the man seen near Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach Wednesday is not sexual predator Ernest Eugene?Reigh.? More >> UPDATE: Martin County and St. Lucie County deputies said Thursday that the man seen near Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach Wednesday is not sexual predator Ernest Eugene?Reigh.? More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 8:49 PM EDT 2017-03-24 00:49:06 GMT Darkness is no longer a disadvantage for the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The proof is caught on camera in a late night rescue earlier this month. More >> Darkness is no longer a disadvantage for the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The proof is caught on camera in a late night rescue earlier this month. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 7:37 PM EDT 2017-03-23 23:37:24 GMT On display are about 1,000 boats on the water and 500 on land, ?that's about 1.2 billion dollars worth of product. Rain or shine, organizers say the show will go on. More >> On display are about 1,000 boats on the water and 500 on land, ?that's about 1.2 billion dollars worth of product. Rain or shine, organizers say the show will go on. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 6:08 PM EDT 2017-03-23 22:08:03 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 6:08 PM EDT 2017-03-23 22:08:03 GMT
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:57 PM EDT 2017-03-23 21:57:21 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:57 PM EDT 2017-03-23 21:57:33 GMT
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.
More >>
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT 2017-03-23 21:04:43 GMT After some hesitation and much confusion, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy?Frantz?Felisma?plead guilty to identity theft and device fraud in federal court Thursday.? More >> After some hesitation and much confusion, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy?Frantz?Felisma?plead guilty to identity theft and device fraud in federal court Thursday.? More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:13 PM EDT 2017-03-23 21:13:53 GMT Detectives investigating a triple murder in Jupiter believe there might be another person involved?in the killings that took place the night of the Super Bowl. More >> Detectives investigating a triple murder in Jupiter believe there might be another person involved?in the killings that took place the night of the Super Bowl. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:44 PM EDT 2017-03-23 21:44:46 GMT Martin County deputies received an anonymous tip that 65-year-old Ernest Eugene?Reigh, described by authorities as a "sexually violent predator," was seen near Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach Wednesday. More >> Martin County deputies received an anonymous tip that 65-year-old Ernest Eugene?Reigh, described by authorities as a "sexually violent predator," was seen near Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach Wednesday. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 4:28 PM EDT 2017-03-23 20:28:17 GMT
A spring break trip to see her son in London captured so much more than Wellington mom, Staci Martin, could have ever imagined.
More >>
A spring break trip to see her son in London captured so much more than Wellington mom, Staci Martin, could have ever imagined.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 4:39 PM EDT 2017-03-23 20:39:22 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 4:39 PM EDT 2017-03-23 20:39:22 GMT
After the hearing, the Judiciary panel is expected to vote in the next two weeks to recommend Neil Gorsuch favorably to the full Senate.
More >>
After the hearing, the Judiciary panel is expected to vote in the next two weeks to recommend Neil Gorsuch favorably to the full Senate.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 3:58 PM EDT 2017-03-23 19:58:57 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 3:58 PM EDT 2017-03-23 19:58:58 GMT
Information about Paul Manafort's offshore financial transactions was turned over earlier this year to U.S. agents working in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network by investigators in Cyprus at the U.S. agency's request, a person familiar with the case said.
More >>
Information about Paul Manafort's offshore financial transactions was turned over earlier this year to U.S. agents working in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network by investigators in Cyprus at the U.S. agency's request, a person familiar with the case said.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 2:51 PM EDT 2017-03-23 18:51:52 GMT Four Miami and Broward county women are suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of liquor in Martin County. More >> Four Miami and Broward county women are suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of liquor in Martin County. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 3:38 PM EDT 2017-03-23 19:38:07 GMT You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach. More >> You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 3:23 PM EDT 2017-03-23 19:23:27 GMT Mike Jordan of Stuart had a close encounter in his backyard this morning. More >> Mike Jordan of Stuart had a close encounter in his backyard this morning. More >>
A Florida Senate committee has advanced a bill that gives certain Florida coastal communities the power to temporarily ban or regulate the use of plastic bags.
More >>
A Florida Senate committee has advanced a bill that gives certain Florida coastal communities the power to temporarily ban or regulate the use of plastic bags.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 1:34 PM EDT 2017-03-23 17:34:45 GMT You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach. More >> You may be able to catch a wave eight miles away from the beach. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-03-23 15:05:36 GMT
A Port St. Lucie massage therapist, accused of inappropriately touching a client, has been arrested, according to police.
More >>
A Port St. Lucie massage therapist, accused of inappropriately touching a client, has been arrested, according to police.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 4:32 AM EDT 2017-03-23 08:32:28 GMT
A man is facing felony charges related to the shooting death of a Port St. Lucie man last year.
More >>
A man is facing felony charges related to the shooting death of a Port St. Lucie man last year.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 6:54 AM EDT 2017-03-23 10:54:40 GMT
The 32nd?annual Palm Beach International Boat Show begins at noon Thursday. More than $1.2 billion worth of boats and accessories will be on display through Sunday.
More >>
The 32nd?annual Palm Beach International Boat Show begins at noon Thursday. More than $1.2 billion worth of boats and accessories will be on display through Sunday.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:43 AM EDT 2017-03-22 08:43:05 GMT
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have made the largest heroin bust in county history.
More >>
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have made the largest heroin bust in county history.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 10:31 PM EDT 2017-03-23 02:31:19 GMT
A water investigation is underway after a viewer called FOX 29 saying the Rivera beach water they get at their home isn't safe.
More >>
A water investigation is underway after a viewer called FOX 29 saying the Rivera beach water they get at their home isn't safe.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 10:40 AM EDT 2017-03-23 14:40:06 GMT The recall involves Environments-brand bibs with a waterproof plastic backing sold in packages of twelve. More >> The recall involves Environments-brand bibs with a waterproof plastic backing sold in packages of twelve. More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 8:40 AM EDT 2017-03-23 12:40:56 GMT
Thursday marks the anniversary of two cold cases in Palm Beach County. To help solve them, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference to raise awareness and to drum up additional tips.
More >>
Thursday marks the anniversary of two cold cases in Palm Beach County. To help solve them, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference to raise awareness and to drum up additional tips.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 7:47 AM EDT 2017-03-23 11:47:43 GMT
Three new Wawa locations are opening at 8 a.m. Thursday in Palm Beach County.
More >>
Three new Wawa locations are opening at 8 a.m. Thursday in Palm Beach County.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 10:43 PM EDT 2017-03-23 02:43:29 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 5:00 AM EDT 2017-03-23 09:00:22 GMT
A World War II veteran says his frugal lifestyle will not change much after he won $300,000 in the Michigan lottery.
More >>
A World War II veteran says his frugal lifestyle will not change much after he won $300,000 in the Michigan lottery.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 1:17 AM EDT 2017-03-23 05:17:05 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 1:17 AM EDT 2017-03-23 05:17:05 GMT
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.
More >>
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.
More >> Posted: Thursday, March 23 2017 12:06 AM EDT 2017-03-23 04:06:59 GMT Updated: Thursday, March 23 2017 12:07 AM EDT 2017-03-23 04:07:00 GMT
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump was expected to continue hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency.
More >>
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump was expected to continue hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 7:56 PM EDT 2017-03-22 23:56:01 GMT About a dozen people came together on Wednesday afternoon on Flagler Drive to protest the new healthcare bill presented by the Trump administration.? More >> About a dozen people came together on Wednesday afternoon on Flagler Drive to protest the new healthcare bill presented by the Trump administration.? More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 8:03 PM EDT 2017-03-23 00:03:30 GMT It was enough to cause six thousand overdoses. That’s how much heroin was taken off the streets in the biggest heroin drug bust in St. Lucie County history.? More >> It was enough to cause six thousand overdoses. That’s how much heroin was taken off the streets in the biggest heroin drug bust in St. Lucie County history.? More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 5:27 PM EDT 2017-03-22 21:27:31 GMT Tom Paquette was unexpectedly diagnosed with ALS and it completely changed his life. More >> Tom Paquette was unexpectedly diagnosed with ALS and it completely changed his life. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:35 PM EDT 2017-03-22 20:35:07 GMT Communications of Donald Trump's transition officials - possibly including the incoming president himself - may have been scooped up in legal surveillance but then improperly distributed throughout the intelligence... More >> Communications of Donald Trump's transition officials - possibly including the incoming president himself - may have been scooped up in legal surveillance but then improperly distributed throughout the intelligence... More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:50 PM EDT 2017-03-22 20:50:53 GMT A 2-year-old child died today after being found floating in a family pool in Port St. Lucie. More >> A 2-year-old child died today after being found floating in a family pool in Port St. Lucie. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 3:17 PM EDT 2017-03-22 19:17:44 GMT An Oklahoma legislator charged with hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex resigned on Wednesday, saying he didn't want to be a distraction to his fellow lawmakers. More >> An Oklahoma legislator charged with hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex resigned on Wednesday, saying he didn't want to be a distraction to his fellow lawmakers. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 1:58 PM EDT 2017-03-22 17:58:41 GMT ?The chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday that the communications of Trump transition officials — possibly including President Donald Trump himself — may have been "monitored" after the... More >> ?The chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday that the communications of Trump transition officials — possibly including President Donald Trump himself — may have been "monitored" after the election as... More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 2:19 PM EDT 2017-03-22 18:19:18 GMT Workers dreaming of early retirement are getting the jitters as Washington debates replacing the Obama-era health care law with a system that could be a lot more expensive for many older Americans. More >> Workers dreaming of early retirement are getting the jitters as Washington debates replacing the Obama-era health care law with a system that could be a lot more expensive for many older Americans. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 2:31 PM EDT 2017-03-22 18:31:01 GMT Florida is investigating whether or not school districts are moving students around in order to manipulate graduation rates. More >> Florida is investigating whether or not school districts are moving students around in order to manipulate graduation rates. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 1:39 PM EDT 2017-03-22 17:39:12 GMT A bird flu outbreak that has resulted in the euthanasia of more than 200,000 animals in three Southern states already is the nation's worst since 2015 and new cases are still popping up, an expert said Wednesday. More >> A bird flu outbreak that has resulted in the euthanasia of more than 200,000 animals in three Southern states already is the nation's worst since 2015 and new cases are still popping up, an expert said Wednesday. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 12:41 PM EDT 2017-03-22 16:41:07 GMT His current whereabouts are unknown at this time but the sheriff's office does not think he is in the area.? More >> His current whereabouts are unknown at this time but the sheriff's office does not think he is in the area.? More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 10:58 AM EDT 2017-03-22 14:58:11 GMT
A 23-year-old Lake Worth man is accused of sexual battery of an 8-year-old boy.
More >>
A 23-year-old Lake Worth man is accused of sexual battery of an 8-year-old boy.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 11:45 AM EDT 2017-03-22 15:45:44 GMT Over the course of four days, Port St. Lucie Police say 11 vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of DNB Auto and Boat Repair at 1638 SE Village Green Drive. More >> Over the course of four days, Port St. Lucie Police say 11 vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of DNB Auto and Boat Repair at 1638 SE Village Green Drive. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 10:01 AM EDT 2017-03-22 14:01:11 GMT The man facing multiple counts of first-degree murder in a February triple homicide in Jupiter was issued no bond and assigned a public defender during his first court appearance. More >> The man facing multiple counts of first-degree murder in a February triple homicide in Jupiter was issued no bond and assigned a public defender during his first court appearance. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 9:54 AM EDT 2017-03-22 13:54:15 GMT Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance. More >> Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 7:09 AM EDT 2017-03-22 11:09:35 GMT A woman who claims she was attacked by Boynton Beach teen is expected to speak Wednesday in West palm beach about a lawsuit that she is filing. More >> A woman who claims she was attacked by Boynton Beach teen is expected to speak Wednesday in West palm beach about a lawsuit that she is filing. More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:48 AM EDT 2017-03-22 08:48:28 GMT An arrest affidavit is revealing new information about a deadly shooting during an Indian River County Sheriff's Office raid.? More >> An arrest affidavit is revealing new information about a deadly shooting during an Indian River County Sheriff's Office raid.? More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:28 AM EDT 2017-03-22 08:28:30 GMT More than 19,000 ATVs have been recalled because of a fire hazard that can burn riders. More >> More than 19,000 ATVs have been recalled because of a fire hazard that can burn riders. More >> Posted: Tuesday, March 21 2017 10:23 PM EDT 2017-03-22 02:23:33 GMT The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a missing 54-year-old man they say may be in danger and in need of medical attention. More >> The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a missing 54-year-old man they say may be in danger and in need of medical attention. More >> Local leaders are asking Governor Rick Scott for help to fight and fund the?opioid?epidemic in Florida.?? More >> Local leaders are asking Governor Rick Scott for help to fight and fund the?opioid?epidemic in Florida.?? More >> Posted: Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:40 PM EDT 2017-03-22 00:40:14 GMT Discover the Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, announced an increase in tourism spending for 2016 of nearly one percent to $4.6 billion dollars, up from $4.5 billion in... More >> Discover the Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, announced an increase in tourism spending for 2016 of nearly one percent to $4.6 billion dollars, up from $4.5 billion in 2015.? More >> Posted: Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:46 PM EDT 2017-03-22 00:46:27 GMT Nearly 3,000 families who live within 2 miles of their school received letters warning them their child's bus stop may be eliminated this upcoming school year.? More >> Nearly 3,000 families who live within 2 miles of their school received letters warning them their child's bus stop may be eliminated this upcoming school year.? More >> Posted: Tuesday, March 21 2017 7:00 PM EDT 2017-03-21 23:00:27 GMT After more than six painful weeks of waiting, there are finally some answers for the families of Sean Henry, Kelli Doherty and Brandi El-Salhy. More >> After more than six painful weeks of waiting, there are finally some answers for the families of Sean Henry, Kelli Doherty and Brandi El-Salhy. More >> Posted: Tuesday, March 21 2017 4:50 PM EDT 2017-03-21 20:50:00 GMT
A teen has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot in what the Indian?River County Sheriff's Office is calling a hunting accident.
More >>
A teen has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot in what the Indian?River County Sheriff's Office is calling a hunting accident.
More >>