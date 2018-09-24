Storm Team FOX Forecast

Fast-moving scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon here in South Florida, cruising from east to west. Rainfall will be brief but could be heavy in spots. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s under a mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds out of the east creating hazardous beach and boating conditions. Rain chances will decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight, skies will slowly clear and temperatures will drop into the 70′s. Winds will stay breezy out of the east/southeast. There is a slight chance for a few overnight coastal showers.
Friday, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80′s and breezy winds out of the east/southeast. Rain chances are low with only fast isolated rainfall possible.
Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny with highs in the upper 80′s and breezy easterly winds. Isolated fast rainfall is possible moving from east to west.
Monday, partly sunny with highs in the upper 80′s and isolated rainfall possible. Breezy easterly winds.
Tuesday and Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Breezy easterly winds.