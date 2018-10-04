Rain runoff leads to fatal collision, dam danger in Arizona

The closure is expected to last several days as repairs are made to the 30-foot (9-meter) section, transportation officials said. Drivers will have to take a detour that will add more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) to commutes from Flagstaff to larger communities in northern Arizona, the department said. That highway stretch, which goes through several Navajo communities, is the most direct route to the Grand Canyon's North Rim and Lake Powell.