Rising interest rates send stocks skidding; tech plunges

Still, Samana said investors aren't shying away from the stock market because many investors are still buying shares of companies that have been left out of the market's recent gains. Bank stocks have made tiny gains this year, but they climbed Thursday because higher interest rates mean they make bigger profits on mortgages and other types of loans. Bank of America added 1.2 percent to $30.37 and Wells Fargo rose 1.5 percent to $53.46.