Submarine search ends for WWII remains in Italy's Lake Garda

An undated picture showing a U.S. Army submerged vehicle in the bottom of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake. An underwater search expedition in Italy has come up empty-handed after a small submarine scoured the bottom of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake, to look for any remains of the 24 U.S. soldiers who were among the last casualties in the country before World War II ended. After three days of searching, the three-person submarine returned to the surface Thursday without no obvious evidence of remains or uniforms from the amphibious vehicle that sank in a storm on April 30, 1945. (Benach Nago-Torbole Via AP)