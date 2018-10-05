Illinois killer sentenced to death for 5 California murders

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Andrew Urdiales looks into the courtroom gallery during opening statements in his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. He was later convicted of the murders of five Southern California women between 1986 and 1995. An Orange County Superior Court judge sentenced the 54-year-old former Marine to death Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. He was previously sentenced to death for killing three women in Illinois in 2002, but that sentence was commuted to life without parole after that state barred the death penalty. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File) (Mindy Schauer)