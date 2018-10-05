Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rox in opener

Anderson (7-9, 4.55 ERA) starts Game 2 in Milwaukee, coming off 7 2/3 shutout innings in a 12-0 win on Sunday over Washington that set up the NL West tiebreaker game the next day against the Dodgers. It was the left-hander's first victory since July 4. Chacin (15-8, 3.50) turned into the Brewers' most consistent starting pitcher this season. He will work on three days' rest after allowing one run and one hit in 5 2/3 innings in that win over the Cubs.