The Latest: Queen guitarist calls Caballe 'inspiration'

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2006, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, with Swiss moderator Kurt Aeschbacher, not in photo, welcomes the public on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th stage anniversary in Basel, Switzerland. Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau spokesman Abraham del Moral confirmed her death early Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, to The Associated Press.(Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File) (AP)