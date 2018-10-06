LEADING OFF: Springer HR streak, Price not right vs Yankees

David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA) pitches against Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75) and the rival Yankees as Boston tries to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series at Fenway Park. Price has a 4.90 ERA in 42 career appearances (41 starts) vs. the Yankees and has struggled badly against them since signing a $217 million, seven-year contract with the Red Sox before the 2016 season. He was 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA in four starts versus New York this year, but 9-2 with a 2.98 ERA at Fenway overall.