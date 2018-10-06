Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

By WPTV Webteam | October 5, 2018 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 8:32 PM

A pedestrian is hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

Crews arrived at the scene following a 911 call and found an adult male lying in the roadway.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the case was a hit-and-run.

Traffic investigators are on the scene.

25th Street, is closed while they work the scene.