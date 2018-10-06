Protesters in Paris support migrant rescue ship Aquarius

People gather to support the Aquarius ship that rescues migrants operated by the humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee, in the Old-Port of Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Aquarius which is docked in Marseille harbour, SOS Mediterranee said Thursday the Aquarius is making a stopover while waiting for a new flag and is "determined to go back to sea as soon as possible." The group urged European governments to find a new flag for the vessel to secure its future after Panama's maritime authority removed the ship's registration. Placard reads "We are all SOS-Mediterranee". (AP Photo/Claude Paris) (AP)