Friend: Saudi journalist 'killed' at consulate in Istanbul

Turan Kislakci, right, head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, talks to members of the media regarding his friend Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, across from the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Washington Post is reporting that two officials have told it that Turkey believes a prominent Saudi Arabian journalist who contributes to the Post was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Saudi officials have had no immediate comment. The Post says that the anonymous officials with knowledge of the Turkish investigation gave it the information about missing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (AP)