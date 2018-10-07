Fuel spill in Mediterranean after ships collide near Corsica

In this photo provided by the Marine Nationale, a Tunisian ship and a Cypriot ship are see after a collision in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica island, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil spill after two merchant ships collided in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica. A spokesman for the regional French maritime authority said no one was injured in the collision Sunday, and the size and exact nature of the spill remain unclear.(Marine National via AP)