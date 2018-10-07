Police: 1 man set on fire, another man arrested

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the two were arguing early Saturday, not long after midnight, when one picked up a gasoline can and doused the other with fuel. A witness told investigators that moments later he saw 60-year-old James Heffernan engulfed in flames. The witness, 64-year-old David Mahoney, said he managed to put out the flames. Sheriff's officials said Mahoney was burned in the process.