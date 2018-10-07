Tropical Storm Michael forms, expected to become hurricane next week

(RNN) - A tropical depression in the northwest Caribbean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Michael.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11:55 a.m. ET Sunday update, the maximum winds are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is headed to investigate Michael further.
Officials along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf Coast are encouraged to keep an eye on the storm.
Florida Governor Rick Scott is expected to declare a state of emergency ahead of Michael potentially becoming a hurricane.
The storm is expected to move northward through early Wednesday, during which time it will strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Michael is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Meanwhile, as of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday Tropical Storm Leslie was located moving toward the east-southeast.
This general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with Leslie moving across the open central and eastern Atlantic during that time.
Leslie has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and while forecasters say its strength is expected to fluctuate over the next few days, it will remain a tropical storm.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm, and it is headed toward open waters in the central and eastern Atlantic.
The first major hurricane of the season, Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane the morning of Sept. 14 at Wrightsville Beach, NC.
It left at least 51 people dead across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to Reuters.
The damage from the hurricane, particularly flooding associated with it, is expected to reach 11 figures.
