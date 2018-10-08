Global stocks decline on US interest rate concern

CHINA RATE CUT: Beijing injected money into its cooling economy by reducing the level of reserves banks are required to hold. Economists say that should free up some 1.2 trillion yuan ($175 billion) for lending. The central bank told banks to lend more to entrepreneurs. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up economic growth that began to cool after Beijing tightened lending controls last year to rein in a debt boom. A tariff fight with U.S. President Donald Trump has added to downward pressure on growth.