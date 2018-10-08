Police investigate shooting on Prospect Street in Delray Beach

Police investigate shooting on Prospect Street in Delray Beach
October 8, 2018 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 12:40 PM

Delray Beach police say detectives are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Prospect Street.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be two separate crime scenes roped off with police tape.

At one scene a vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield.

The car was in the front yard of a house.

S.D. Spady Elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police ask anyone with information to call (561) 243-7800.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.