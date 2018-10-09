Michael proves to be a deadly storm

On its way to the U.S. Gulf coast, hurricane Michael lashed Cuba's western coast with strong winds and heavy rains.
Michael brought sustained winds up to 90 miles per hour as it skirted Cuba Monday.
Trees bent in the wind, and there were whitecaps on the water.
Rain came down in sheets along Cuba's western tip. Some trees were toppled, and streets were turned into ponds.
The storm strengthened as it left Cuba headed north.
Waves were breaking on the seawall Tuesday In Havana, but the weather was good enough for people to fish along the city's famous seaside avenue.
Torrential downpours and flash-flooding over the weekend caused 13 deaths in Central America after Michael formed off the coast of northern Honduras.