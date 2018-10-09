Seoul says Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit N. Korea

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit North Korea. South Korea’s presidential office in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, said Kim told President Moon Jae-in during their summit last month that the pope would be “enthusiastically” welcomed in Pyongyang. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP, File)