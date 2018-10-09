Trump declares State of Emergency in Florida

October 9, 2018 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 3:24 PM

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in Florida, ordering Federal assistance to assist in state and local response efforts caused by Hurricane Michael.

The White House released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency in 35 Florida counties — including Citrus, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

The declaration aims to provide state and local governments ample time, resources and the flexibility to prepare for Hurricane Michael.