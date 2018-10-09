Trump declares State of Emergency in Florida

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in Florida, ordering Federal assistance to assist in state and local response efforts caused by Hurricane Michael.
The White House released the following statement on Tuesday:
On Monday, Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency in 35 Florida counties — including Citrus, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.
The declaration aims to provide state and local governments ample time, resources and the flexibility to prepare for Hurricane Michael.