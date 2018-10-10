Man shocked while trimming trees

By WPTV Webteam | October 10, 2018 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 9:17 AM

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man was hospitalized after being shocked near Boynton Beach Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a man being shocked while trimming a tree in the Avondale Pines development near Coelebs Avenue and Nickels Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.

First arriving firefighters found a man suffering injuries after coming in contact with power lines while trimming.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no word on his condition.