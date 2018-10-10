Man shocked while trimming trees

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man was hospitalized after being shocked near Boynton Beach Wednesday morning.
Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a man being shocked while trimming a tree in the Avondale Pines development near Coelebs Avenue and Nickels Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.
First arriving firefighters found a man suffering injuries after coming in contact with power lines while trimming.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no word on his condition.