Toxic algae business recovery center closes
By Jon Shainman | October 10, 2018 at 2:06 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 2:12 PM

The Small Business Administration has closed up its business recovery center in Martin County that opened as a result of the toxic algae crisis.

Figures from the SBA show that during the month it was open, there were 31 applications from businesses on the Atlantic coast. So far, 7 loans have been approved totaling $365 thousand.

On the Gulf coast, four times as many businesses have sought financial help.

18 loans totaling just over a million dollars have been approved there.

If your business was harmed because of the algae, you can still file online until next June.