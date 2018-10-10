Toxic algae business recovery center closes

The Small Business Administration has closed up its business recovery center in Martin County that opened as a result of the toxic algae crisis.
Figures from the SBA show that during the month it was open, there were 31 applications from businesses on the Atlantic coast. So far, 7 loans have been approved totaling $365 thousand.
On the Gulf coast, four times as many businesses have sought financial help.
18 loans totaling just over a million dollars have been approved there.
If your business was harmed because of the algae, you can still file online until next June.