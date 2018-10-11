Boynton Beach firefighters help deliver baby in a car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - It was a once in a lifetime delivery -- a baby being born in a car.
Melissa Benoint from Boynton Beach said she started feeling contractions last Tuesday. She said she knew her baby was on the way and went to go pick up her mother from her job at Galaxy Elementary School.
While Benoint was waiting for her mother, she said she had to start pushing and ended up delivering her baby in her car while it was parked in the school’s parking lot.
Her family and the school staff stepped in to help with the newborn baby.
Boynton Beach firefighters Krystal Gomez, Ian Finlayson and Ryan Merz arrived to help Benoint and the baby.
Gomez said they were able to help get the baby crying and cut his umbilical cord then race the two to the hospital.
At 6 pound and 6 ounces, Benoit’s baby boy, Caleb, is healthy and doing great.
