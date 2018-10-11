DIRTY DINING: Roaches temporarily close bistro

A bistro and bar in central Palm Beach County was temporarily closed last week after state inspectors found live roaches.
Inspectors at the Department of Business and Professional Regulations also found broken equipment and improperly stored food at Mel's Way Bistro at 3536 Via Poinciana Dr.
During the inspection on Oct. 4, health inspectors found six high-priority violations.
This included:
- Approximately two live roaches at the cook line floor with the operator killing both roaches.
- Approximately 10 live roaches by the dishwasher under a sanitizer container that was under the dishwasher.
The restaurant was allowed to re-open the next day after passing a follow-up inspection.
Here is a link to the full inspection: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6627896&licid=6544377