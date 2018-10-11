India's #MeToo comes amid calls for 2013 law's enforcement

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2009 file photo, Bollywood producer Vikas Bahl, left, poses with editor Bharathi Mehra and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra during a photo call for the film 'Delhi 6' at the 66th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. A complaint by a retired Bollywood actress living in the United States alleging sexual harassment on a 2008 movie set has galvanized women in India, but for the country’s burgeoning #MeToo movement to reach broader swaths of society, a little-known labor law must be more aggressively implemented, lawyers and activists said Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. On October 7, an unnamed former employee at Phantom Films writing in the Huffington Post described allegations she had made in 2015 against one of the company’s partners, director Vikas Bahl, whom she said behaved inappropriately during a trip to Goa. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File) (AP)