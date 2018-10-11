Skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station, police say

Police say they recovered a skimmer from a Boynton Beach gas station Wednesday.
The device was discovered at a BP station at 3510 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., police said.
On the skimmer was the number 6. Police said that may indicate there are at least five others that could be attached to gas pumps or ATMs.
If you have any information you are asked to call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.