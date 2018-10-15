Fleetwood Mac disputes Lindsey Buckingham lawsuit

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York. Buckingham is suing his bandmates in Fleetwood Mac for kicking him off the band’s new tour. In the suit, the Hollywood Reporter says the guitarist and songwriter is seeking his share of the tour because he says he still wants and is able to perform. The more than 50-city tour starts Friday, Oct. 12 in Nebraska, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)