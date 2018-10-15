Motorcyclist dies in rear-end collision

A motorcyclist died Sunday after losing control and crashing into the rear of a Prius in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
44-year-old Carlos Menuel Vega was heading north on South Haverhill Road when the collision happened, PBSO said.
The driver of the Prius slowed for traffic as the car approached Summit Pines Boulevard and then came to a stop, according to traffic investigators. Vega, operating a 2007 Shadow, was traveling too fast for the conditions and went down after applying his rear brakes, the sheriff's office said.
A traffic report indicated Vega was not wearing a helmet and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.