Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/runaway teenager

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing/runaway juvenile.
The sheriff's office posted a flier on social media asking for help locating Linnea Scott.
It said she may also answer to the name Nay Nay.
The 15-year-old might be in Indian River County, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.
