Apple changes the design of its new bagel emoji after social media outcry
The bagel emoji controversy prompted Apple to change the design with the iOS 12.1 update. (Source: TWITTER/@EMOJIPEDIA/CNN)
October 16, 2018 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 10:22 AM

(CNN) - After a social media outcry, Apple changed the design of its bagel emoji.

The controversy erupted when Apple put out an emoji depicting a rather plain-looking bagel without cream cheese or any other kind of spread.

Various social media users decried the bland appearance of the design.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese itself weighed in launching a Twitter poll and a tongue-in-cheek Change.org petition.

Apple finally relented releasing an updated emoji depicting a doughier bagel with cream cheese.

The company’s emoji can now join the ranks of presumably acceptable bagel designs from Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Twitter.

