Man dies after crash in Lake Worth last month

A man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a Lake Worth crash last month.
On September 25, 2018, 75-year-old Aide Sanchez ran through a red traffic signal on Lake Worth Road at Lucerne Lakes Boulevard and struck 61-year-old Paul Ricci.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says after running the red light, Sanchez's 2002 Toyota Sequoia sideswiped Ricci's 2018 Jeep Cherokee, which had just turned onto Lake Worth Road, and was redirected over the median and all westbound lanes. The front of the Sequoia struck the corner of a building where it came to final rest.
Sanchez's passenger, 84-year-old Jose Abrego, died at Delray Medical Center on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Sanchez suffered critical injuries. Ricci was uninjured.