Officials testing for possible red tide in Vero

• People, especially those with respiratory issues, are encouraged to stay away from the beaches if possible for the next 2-10 days. Persons may experience throat irritation and/or coughing if directly exposed to Red Tide.

• Higher wind or tides can spread it more quickly.

• Dead fish are not to be eaten! Be cautious with any fish caught from the southeastern coast of Florida.

• Do not consume shellfish of any kind caught in this area until it passes.