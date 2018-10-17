Gustavo Dudamel wins the Gish Prize, a top arts honor

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducts musicians from the LA Phil, Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) at the Celebrate LA: LA Phil 100 x CicLAvia event outside the Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown Los Angeles. Dudamel was named the recipient of a top arts prize worth approximately $250,000 for his craft and music education advocacy. The Venezuelan conductor will receive the 25th annual Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize during a ceremony Dec. 4 at New York’s Lincoln Center. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes)