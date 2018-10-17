2nd arrest after man shot, baby hurt in Delray

Delray Beach police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting October 8 that ended at S.D. Spady Elementary school.
A U.S. Marshals' Task Force took Lonnetris Durham into custody Wednesday morning at a relative's house, police said. He's facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.
Detectives said Durham shot into a car in which the man and baby were traveling. The driver was struck by a bullet and the baby was injured when the car crashed.
"I think what was one of our tipping points is this last shooting injured a child. A one-year-old innocent child was in the car and that sparked the community to get engaged and it really, for detectives and officers, reminded us of the precarious nature of gun violence," said Delray Beach Police Chief Mary Olsen.
Jashaun Harper of Delray Beach was the first person arrested for the shooting and he faces charges of attempted murder, grand theft auto, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police have said Harper's arrest was associated with a family feud that is responsible for nearly 50 shootings in the city.
Durham's bond was denied at a Thursday morning court appearance.