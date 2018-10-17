Senator Heidi Heitkamp apologizes amid sexual assault ad controversy

FARGO, ND (WDAY/CNN) - Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota is taking heat after her campaign released an ad identifying over one hundred women as survivors of sexual assault.
Some women on the list say they were never sexual violated and did not give the campaign permission to use their names.
The ad came from an open letter criticizing Heitkamp’s Republican opponent, Kevin Cramer, for his comments against the Me Too Movement.
Heitkamp spent much of the day apologizing after retracting this campaign ad.
She said the women in no way gave their permission, nor did they want their name in the ad.
Heitkamp said she didn’t personally approve the ad, and she’s not entirely sure where they got the names listed
She said her campaign believes a Facebook feed was forwarded to the campaign.
Heitkamp said she’s working on an internal investigation to find out how the mistake was made.
Until then, she’s trying to reach out and personally apologize to everyone on the list.
Cramer called the ad “a revictimization of victims.”
Heitkamp told one radio host that as soon as she and her team figure out who authorized the names, there will be consequences.
Copyright 2018 WDAY via CNN. All rights reserved.