Bed bug dispute at senior living apartment

A resident living in a senior housing complex in West Palm Beach claims bed bugs are biting him at night, but the owner of the building says there is more to the story.
The man, who did not want to be identified, showed off marks on his arms which he said were from bed bugs at Joseph's Village on North Australian Avenue.
But the owner says when a resident throws out furniture that has bed bugs, other residents grab that piece for furniture for themselves, not knowing it is infested.
"Picking up furniture that has been discarded by the dump that could be infested with bed bugs. But these are some of the issues that we are trying to discourage them from doing," said Joseph's Village Executive Director Joseph Brown.
The owner says an exterminator comes every Friday.