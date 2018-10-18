DIRTY DINING: No license, rodents force closures

A West Palm Beach cafe was caught without a license in this week's Dirty Dining Report.
On Oct. 10, state inspectors found the Golden Lakes Cafe, located at 1700 Golden Lakes Blvd. near West Palm Beach, operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.
The state's website says their license application is "currently in progress." The cafe was hit with three high-priority violations.
Also, state inspectors were at Brooklyn's Original Pizza, located at 3025 South Federal Hwy. in Delray Beach, on Oct. 11.
There, inspectors found food stored in ice used for drinks. Inspectors found rodent activity and droppings as well. The Delray pizza joint had a total of five high-priority violations.
At Mojito in West Palm Beach's CityPlace, inspectors found sewage and wastewater backing up through floor drains. This caused them to have one high-priority violation.
All restaurants have been allowed to re-open.
- Full health inspection restaurant report for Golden Lakes: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6747156&licid=7001998
- Full health inspection restaurant report for Brooklyn: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6743657&licid=6457645
- Full health inspection restaurant report for Mojito: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6748655&licid=5361311