Don McGahn out as White House counsel, sources say
Wednesday was White House counsel Don McGahn’s last day at the White House, according to sources familiar with the matter. (CNN/Pool)
October 17, 2018 at 9:16 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 9:26 PM

(CNN) – Don McGahn is done, according to sources who said his last day was Wednesday.

The White House lawyer has been planning to leave, but a source told CNN his departure was expedited after President Donald Trump picked Patrick Cipollone to replace him, which Trump announced Tuesday.

A source said McGahn had a 20-minute farewell meeting with Trump on Wednesday. The source called it a positive departure.

McGahn leaves after serving as White House counsel since January 2017.

