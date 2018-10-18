Fulham's struggles give frustrated Khan more thinking to do

There is no suggestion Jokanovic's job is at risk after 2 1/2 years in the role, but the results of Fulham's three upcoming league games — two of which come against Cardiff and Huddersfield, who are in the bottom three — might shape opinions on the first Serbian ever to manage in the Premier League. Khan, after all, can be ruthless: He fired three managers in his first 14 months as the club's owner.