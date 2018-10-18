IRC tourism leaders: "Some hotel cancellatons"

A rare red tide event in Indian River County put tourism leaders in uncharted territory.
There were dead fish and beachgoers suffered from respiratory symptoms.
At the Costa D'Este Beach Resort and Spa in Vero Beach, what a difference a few days makes.
General Manager Chad Olson reflects on this week's red tide event.
"Monday and Tuesday, could not be outside without the irritant causing you to cough," said Olson. "Today night and day, outside enjoying the weather."
There were some setbacks this week.
"Did have cancellations," said Olson.
County Tourism Director Allison McNeal says other hotels along the beach did have some cancellations.
"Absolutely new to Indian River County," said McNeal.
She has a good feeling this won't affect Winter tourists.
"Staying optimistic that it's going to move through the destination quickly," said McNeal.