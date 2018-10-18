Low levels of red tide in Indian River Lagoon

New test results Wednesday from the FWC show low levels of red tide in the Indian River Lagoon off of Sebastian and at the Sebastian Inlet Boat Ramp.
Four other samples, two south of Sebastian and two in Brevard County by Micco, Florida, did not show any red tide.
In Vero Beach, some residents wore masks Wednesday. Beaches were closed throughout the county because of the presence of red tide. A trail of dead fish could be seen for miles.
"It's nasty. I've stopped coughing a little bit but there's still that tickle in my throat," said Stephen Short of Vero Beach.
Steve Smith among a crew of Vero Beach city workers at Jaycee Park picking up the fish.
"It's not good at all. I see a lot of angelfish, parrot fish. There's a big mutton snapper right there," said Smith.
Vero Beach lifeguards also pitching in.
"We're stewards of the beach whether we're saving lives or helping to clean it up, that's our job," said Eric Toomsoo with Vero Beach Ocean Rescue.
At the end of Jaycee Park, Dan Culumber has kept the Seaside Grill open, as he has nearly every day for the past 27 years. He says he's actually had very few complaints.
"Probably had this week three tables that came and said too nasty out but I get a number of regulars who come no matter what," said Culumber.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, running for re-election against Gov. Rick Scott, met with Harbor Branch scientists late Wednesday who have been tracking the red tide.
Water samples taken by Harbor Branch turned up high levels of red tide around South Beach. State samples on Tuesday showed high levels at the Sebastian Inlet and moderate levels at Wabasso Beach and Sexton Plaza in Vero Beach.
Scientists don't think this red tide will last very long.
"I would expect as it progresses up the coast that you'll probably see it in a particular area for three to four days," said Dr. Jim Sullivan, the Executive Director with Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.
The Florida Department of Health says if you have any respiratory issues, you should stay clear of the beaches for the next two to ten days.
The Indian River County Emergency Center is open to taking your questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at 772-226-4000.
Beach access points in Indian River County and the city of Vero Beach, with the exception of Round Island Beach Park, will be closed until further notice.