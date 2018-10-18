More chickens test positive for West Nile in PBC

The Palm Beach County Health Department says sentinel chickens have detected more West Nile virus in western Palm Beach County communities.
Previously it was detected in the Jupiter Farms area, then Belle Glade, and Pahokee.
"We haven't had a confirmed human case of West Nile Virus since 2011, Health Director, Dr. Alina Alonso said in a statement.
To keep it that way she reminds everyone to protect against mosquitoes and remove standing water from around your home or business.
