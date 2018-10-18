One community sees increase in car break-ins

A sign in Royal Palm Beach is catching the attention of those who live there. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warns you to lock your car doors and remove valuables.
PBSO said the digital billboard on Okeechobee Boulevard just west of 441 is a crime prevention tool.
"This area you think it wouldn't happen here not in my backyard," said Rich Bryant, who was shopping nearby.
But it does. PBSO said recently 10 cars were broken into and one stolen, all in a single night in the Porto Sol community. Deputies said they're actively investigating and have good leads.
Home surveillance video showed a pair looking through vehicles.
The county Crime Stoppers crime tracker map showed several other auto break-ins this month. PBSO wants to remind you to "lock it or lose it." The new digital billboard serves as a reminder:
"I think it catches your attention. Anything that can make people aware, I think it's a great thing," said James Wiggins, who lives in the area.
Rich Bryant, who has had his car broken into before said he sees it as a good crime prevention tool.
"It's a healthy reminder to lock your doors," he said. "My car was broken into one night. I just forgot. I like the signs, but it's a little scary because maybe there is a crime wave going on. There's a reason they put the sign-up."
PBSO said in the recent car break-ins, many owners forgot to lock their vehicles. They also remind people not to leave valuables in plain sight.