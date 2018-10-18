Person injured in Lake Worth shooting

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth Thursday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at 1:47 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kirkwood Road.
Officials say an adult male was shot in the torso and transported to a local hospital by a friend. The patient is undergoing surgery.
The motive of the shooting, as well as suspect information, is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.