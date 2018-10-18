Reconstructive surgery after breast cancer

Jennifer Griffin was diagnosed in 1996, in 2003 and in 2007 with breast cancer. A few years later, she had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
"I was scared to do this because I just wasn't feeling like what would I look like. have two children and looking at them really helped me make the decision," said Griffin.
Doctors say reconstructive surgery also helps women stay positive during their recovery and Jennifer agrees.
"As women I think our breasts help us stay feminine makes us feel pretty," she added.
On top of that, she learned her insurance would cover the cost for it.
Christian Naugle, a physician's assistant at Lickstein Plastic Surgery said, "It's a federal law and it supports women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and are being treated through their insurance companies. It is through insurance but it does require them to cover reconstructive."
Experts say it goes beyond cosmetic surgery -- it's about options. That's why pink ribbons are on display at the PGA Commons as a reminder.
"Anytime I meet anybody whether it's out or in a doctor's office I try to spread the word because I didn't know at all and I wouldn't have made that decision if I didn't know," Griffin said.
Kate Watt, Executive Direction of Susan G. Komen South Florida said, "It is for those that are insured, however, Susan G. Komen advocates regularly for greater access to health so that all women, all men have options when it comes to breast health."