School district asking for property tax increase

The Palm Beach County School District is asking voters to approve a new property tax on the November ballot.
If the referendum is rejected by voters the district says it will have to cut $48 million from its budget. That means 650 art and elective teachers could be out of a job.
On the second floor of Highland Elementary, you'll find Mr. Fergile's classroom.
"Music is basically my life I would say," Fergile said.
For a little more than a decade, he's built a family at this small title one school.
"They call me dad, they call me papa," he laughed.
But now he's faced with the realization that his family could be torn apart.
"I'm worried every day, I'm thinking and looking at the kids like what if I'm not here," he said.
His job is one of a few at risk. That's because the Palm Beach County School District is asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would raise $200 million a year for four years. $50 million of that would continue the art teacher program which expires this year.
"My basic conservative reaction is there they go again," Sid Dinerstein said.
Dinerstein is the former Republican Party chairman. He says won't be supporting the referendum because it won't help charter schools.
"Once again there is not one dollar in this bill for the 20,000 charter school kids in this county," he said.
State law does not mandate charter school's inclusion. So the school board decided not to include them.
As for Fergile, he's going to take things day by day.
"I'll face it when it comes," he said.
If approved this will bring in an additional $125 million a year for teacher's pay and school security. Right now taxpayers are currently paying $50 million.