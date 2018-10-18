Teacher aid charged with choking student

A behavioral aide in Palm Beach County has been arrested and stands accused of slapping and choking a student.
The alleged abuse happened at a school for children with disabilities and was caught on camera.
Humberto Navarro, 52, has been charged with child abuse. He wiped away tears in court Thursday during his first appearance in front of a judge.
The behavioral intervention assistant was arrested Wednesday after an investigation and is accused of abusing a 14-year-old at the Indian Ridge School, where children with severe disabilities are taught.
"My husband would never hurt any child or any student," Navarro's wife said aloud in court.
According to court documents, Navarro admitted to getting very upset and angry last month because the 9th grader was disrespectful. The documents say Navarro choked the student shaking him and moving him quickly and violently towards a chair.
Navarro's Attorney told the judge his client has worked for the school district for 15 years.
On Thursday, the district released a statement that reads in part, "The safety of our students is paramount to the District. The mistreatment of the student is shameful and not reflective or indicative of the culture of the school or the great work of the Behavior Intervention Aides in our schools."
"He's an outstanding citizen and wonderful husband and father, and I believe in my husband," Navarro's wife said.
Navarro is out of jail on supervised release, but in court, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim, any witnesses or any Palm Beach County Schools.