Criminal Justice Job Fair today in Lake Worth

If you're looking for a job in law enforcement, Friday could be your lucky day.
More than 20 local police departments and organizations from Miami to Orlando will be recruiting during the annual Criminal Justice Job Fair at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus.
Florida Highway Patrol, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and the Palm Beach County School District are among the agencies on hand recruiting to fill open positions that range from police officers, corrections officers and 911 dispatchers.
The director of PBSC's criminal justice programs, Rick Rocco, said there are minimum requirements you must meet to qualify: you must be at least 19 years old, a U.S citizen and have a clean record.
"Things that might seem fun when you're young could attach themselves to your background and could preclude you from getting into a job where integrity is everything. We need people who are going to do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons," said Rocco.
Rocco said despite there being great benefits when you work in law enforcement, the job doesn't always get a good reputation, and that sometimes contributes to the openings.
"Social media being such a catalyst for instant information, you hear more and more about alleged police misconduct. But that instant idea that all law enforcement is negative is I think a misnomer, very small percentage actually happens," said Rocco.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conference Center building on campus.
The Criminal Justice Job Fair is possible through a partnership with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Palm Beach County Association of Chiefs of Police.