2 Delray men face human trafficking charges

Two Delray Beach men have been charged with human sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of SW 12th Court in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Based on evidence seized, probable cause was established and warrants were issued for Keto Postemus and Aaron Martinez.
Charges include human sex trafficking of a minor and adult, human labor trafficking of a minor, use of a minor to deliver controlled substance, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution and sheltering a runaway.
Both suspects are currently in custody in Broward County on unrelated charges.