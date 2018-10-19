Lake O Anglers: "Protect Lake Okeechobee"

Friday Captain Mike Krause of Okeechobee showed us the beauty of the liquid heart of the Everglades.
"Prettiest place," said Krause.
He sees a difference these days as Lake Okeechobee suffers from northern inflows and high water levels.
"Not paying attention to the resources we have to what's going on," said Krause.
So now anglers around Lake Okeechobee say it's time to push their stance on this issue, using the power of social media.
"Anglers for Lake Okeechobee," said Ramon Iglesias, general managers of Roland and Mary Ann Martin's Marina in Clewiston.
He created a social media page to defend Lake Okeechobee.
"Felt the need to unite," said Iglesias.
He and his fellow anglers want to protect Lake O and prevent the inflows into the lake.
"We need to slow the flow. Need to address the amount of nutrients that come into the lake from the north so we created AFLO," said Iglesias.
They are also against aquatic spraying on the lake as well.